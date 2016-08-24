7th Grade Expressions and Equations Error Analysis



*11 different error analysis tasks for each Expressions & Equations 7th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:

Algebraic Expressions

Combining Like Terms

Adding Linear Expressions

Subtracting Linear Expressions

Solving Equations using Addition and Subtraction

Solving Equations using Multiplication and Division

Writing and Graphing Inequalities

Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction

Solving Inequalities Using Multiplication and Division

Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities

There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.

*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses

*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)

Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.