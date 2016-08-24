7th Grade Expressions and Equations Error Analysis
*11 different error analysis tasks for each Expressions & Equations 7th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:
Algebraic Expressions
Combining Like Terms
Adding Linear Expressions
Subtracting Linear Expressions
Solving Equations using Addition and Subtraction
Solving Equations using Multiplication and Division
Writing and Graphing Inequalities
Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction
Solving Inequalities Using Multiplication and Division
Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities
There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.
*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses
*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)
Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
