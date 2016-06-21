Picture book activities designed specifically for the Caldecott winning book “Extra Yarn” by Mac Barnett. This unit includes 18 comprehension, vocabulary, and language activities to create a guided reading group, weekly whole group unit, individual book study, enrichment lesson, or learning center. It would also work great for substitutes and includes answer keys! My units stand out for their high quality and rigorous lessons to help support the CCSS and state curriculums. This unit includes the following activities:
1. Story Map + answer key
2. Story Questions + answer key
3. Vocabulary Word Cards
4. Vocabulary Words Chart + answer key
5. Vocabulary Practice + answer key
6. Vocabulary Discussion Cards
7. Vocabulary Practice
8. Close Reading Questions
9. Guided Close Reading Questions + answers
10. Journal Prompts
11. Point of View
12. Proofreading Sentences
13. Compound Words
14. Parts of Speech
15. Contractions
16. Summary/Sequencing
17. Genre- Realistic or Fantasy
18. Theme Comparison w/ The Quiltmaker’s Gift
19. Theme Comparison w/ Miss Rumphius
20. Coloring Activity
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
