Have you ever wondered what court would be like in Fairy Tale Land? Well, here is your answer. In a 3 scene play written for children to perform, the audience will get a humorous look at "life's little fairy tales".
Even better is the fact that this is an interactive play which invites the audience to help Judge Goose decide the fate of those before her.
Get ready for a play that will leave you basking in the joy of a "happily ever after" that your students and audience members won't soon forget.
Speaking Parts: 23 (several can be doubled as needed)
Non-Speaking Parts: as needed
Play Duration: 25-35 minutes (depending on endings selected by audience)
I have enjoyed performing this play with my classes for many years. I have performed this play multiple times with 5th and 6th graders and have had outstanding success.
Included: a list of characters, full script, suggestions for stage setup and production. Also included is my e-mail that will allow you to communicate directly with me about questions or concerns about putting it together.
Purchaser is purchasing the right to make copies of the script for a single classroom and the right to unlimited royalty-free performances. This right is NON-TRANSFERABLE to another teacher or group. **This file was updated and edited May 5, 2014**
Created by MrHughes
Key Words: fairy tale, play, drama, children's play, mother goose, snow white, little red riding hood, big bad wolf, three little pigs, Cinderella
© Created by MrHughes.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
