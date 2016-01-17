Fairy Tales and Fractured Fairy Tales: Exploring Characters, Plot, and Setting! Everything you need to support your Fairy Tale Unit!

Inside you will find:
Elements of Fairy Tales: Graphic Organizer
What Do We Already Know About Fairy Tales: Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits: Graphic Organizer
Character/Internal Character Traits: Graphic Organizer
Character/External Character Traits: Graphic Organizer
Good Character/Evil Character: Graphic Organizer
Good Character/Evidence from Text to Support Graphic Organizer
Evil Character/Evidence from Text to Support Graphic Organizer
Characters/Action/Motivation Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters Graphic Organizer
Character/Beginning of the Story/End of the Story Graphic Organizer
Setting: Time/Place Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images in the Setting Graphic Organizer
Plot: Conflict/Solution Graphic Organizer
Elements of Magic Brainstorming
Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer
Internal/External Conflict Graphic Organizer
Plot: Cause/Effect Graphic Organizer
Plot: Sequence of Events Graphic Organizer
What is a Fractured Fairy Tale? Brainstorming
Comparing Fractured Fairy Tale to Original Graphic Organizer
Fractured Fairy Tale: Characters/Plot/Setting Graphic Organizer
Fractured Fairy Tale: Original Ending/New Ending

