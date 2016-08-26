Fall Informational Reading – Day of the Dead
Halloween and Fall are the perfect time to bring some seasonal reading to your classroom. This Day of the Dead packet contains an informational article about the interesting history and traditions of the holiday, and how it differs from American Halloween.
After a close reading of the article, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. Last, there is a coordinating fun creative writing prompt.
The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.
