Very much a work in progress. 25 Powerpoint slides of some well known designers with a little biography of each designer and samples of their work. Have put these on display around the department and set questions as starters for students to go and investigate. Have included some od the classic designers as well as a mix of contemporary designers, would like to add more female designers.
