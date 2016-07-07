Free
Use this free resource(a possible Interactive Notebook Activity) during your discussions of the famous games which began in ancient Greece. The modern winter games begin in February, 2018, in South Korea.
1. Learn about the History of the Famous Games of Ancient Greece with this fun/informative webquest: History of the Ancient Games of Ancient Greece
2. Learn about South Korea, the host country for the 2018 Winter Games with this web quest. There are also fun facts, extension activities and a mapskill activity. Let's Learn about South Korea!
3. Learn about the country of Greece, where the famous games originated with this webquest. There are also comprehension questions and extension activities:Learn about the country of Greece!
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
