Fiction-Conferring-Menu

Use this helpful cheat sheet for your conferring with readers at individual or small group reading conferences. This chart lists all the essential fiction reading skills, with conversation starters for the conference, and several strategies to teach for each skill! Don't ever feel stuck in a conference again. With this tool, you will always have a menu of teaching points to choose from!

Skills included:
Choosing a just-right book
Reading unknown words accurately
Reading fluently in phrases
Reading with intonation
Monitoring comprehension
Activating and connecting to background knowledge
Ask questions
Retelling
Summarizing
Predicting
Inferring character traits
Tracking dialogue
Figuring out new vocabulary
Accumulating the story
Determining Importance
Synthesizing

Sep 2, 2016

Feb 22, 2018

