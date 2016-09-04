Figurative Language - Close Reading
In this packet you will find reading passages that cover these figurative language types: clichés, alliterations, onomatopoeias, assonances, metaphors, personifications, idioms, hyperboles, and similes. Included are six original stories that exhibit all of these types of figurative language. There are 6 activities that go with each original story. Works great for 4th through 8th grades.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Created: Sep 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
