Figurative Language - Close Reading



In this packet you will find reading passages that cover these figurative language types: clichés, alliterations, onomatopoeias, assonances, metaphors, personifications, idioms, hyperboles, and similes. Included are six original stories that exhibit all of these types of figurative language. There are 6 activities that go with each original story. Works great for 4th through 8th grades.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



Thanks for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford