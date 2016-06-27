For the younger students, here is a pack of rhymes with finger plays. Begin introducing steady beat, vocal exploration, and one/two sounds with these colorful slides and activities. Great for music class or classroom settings.
Rhymes in this Finger Plays In Music pack include:
* There Was a Little Turtle
* Two Little Dickie Birds
* Little Red Balloon
* Here Is a Beehive
* Here Is a Bunny
* Apple Tree
Each title contains:
* Finger play rhymes
* Finger actions/movements
* Beat Sheets
* Vocal Exploration
* Activity Sheets
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
