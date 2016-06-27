For the younger students, here is a pack of rhymes with finger plays. Begin introducing steady beat, vocal exploration, and one/two sounds with these colorful slides and activities. Great for music class or classroom settings.



Rhymes in this Finger Plays In Music pack include:

* There Was a Little Turtle

* Two Little Dickie Birds

* Little Red Balloon

* Here Is a Beehive

* Here Is a Bunny

* Apple Tree



Each title contains:

* Finger play rhymes

* Finger actions/movements

* Beat Sheets

* Vocal Exploration

* Activity Sheets



