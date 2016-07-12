First Day Jitters: Story questions based on the story First Day Jitters by Julie Danneberg. This activity is a 2 page worksheet with questions that include the following skills:



•author and illustrator

•main character

•point of view

•multiple meaning words

•locating details

•answering questions in complete sentences



This activity page works well for grades 3, 4, and 5 to review very basic skills at the beginning of the year and ease them into completing classwork again. This activity worked great for my 4th graders! Includes an answer key.