If you're that meticulous and over-zealous English teacher who wants to get to know his or her students' interests and abilities from Day 1, this fun and extensive student survey is a must for you! It will inspire your students to think creatively as well as lead them to self-reflect about their own academic strengths and weaknesses in an English classroom setting.
There are 21 questions in total, though some questions contain multiple parts, require the circling of several items or ask students to rate themselves in various areas.
I give out this 1-page (front to back) survey to my students on the first day as an extended Do Now every year and save the completed surveys in a central binder. The information you collect from these surveys is very helpful in creating engaging lessons and addressing the many diverse needs of a large population of students. You will also collect information that can assist you with making seating assignments, planning partner and group work and addressing behavioral problems.
Created: Aug 29, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
