This is a nice set of First Grade CCSS I Can Statements for Language Arts and Literacy. Each card features an I Can statement in child-friendly, easy to read terms, also with the corresponding CCSS. This packet includes:

Reading: Foundational Skills display cards
Reading: Literature display cards
Reading: Informational Texts display cards
Language display cards
Speaking and Listening display cards
Writing display cards

Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • FirstGradeCCSSICanStatementDisplayCards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 30 MB

FirstGradeCCSSICanStatementDisplayCards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades