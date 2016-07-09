This is a nice set of First Grade CCSS I Can Statements for Language Arts and Literacy. Each card features an I Can statement in child-friendly, easy to read terms, also with the corresponding CCSS. This packet includes:
Reading: Foundational Skills display cards
Reading: Literature display cards
Reading: Informational Texts display cards
Language display cards
Speaking and Listening display cards
Writing display cards
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- Literacy for early childhood / Non-fiction texts
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Songs, rhymes and poems
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
LyndsDive
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
This STEAM lesson provides a new approach to looking at an additional "need" of living things. Will plants grow and change when exposed t...
- (0)
- $3.50
LyndsDive
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
This STEM activity is designed for K-2nd grade students to gain some hands on experience through a themed un-plugged coding activity. Students will...
- (1)
- $5.00
LyndsDive
Designing a Digital Watermark
Disclaimer: ***In order to use this product you must have access to iPads, the app Drawing Desk, and Google Drive. Access to the above mentioned pr...
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
csoundar
Editing a Story for KS2 and above - A printable checklist
Please visit https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/editing-a-story-for-ks2-and-above-11855895 for the resource that has the full editing guide. Thi...
- (0)
- $2.82
parrianen
Year 1 - Instructions 1 week of Plans and Resources (Pirate)
Pirate themed 1 week of Literacy plans (instruction writing) resources (pirate hat templates, pirate hat instructions, verb matching sheet) helps c...
- (0)
- $4.23
EngageinEnglish
Frankenstein Extract Analysis + Vocabularly - 5 Lesson Pack!
Frankenstein Extract Analysis + Vocabularly - 5 Lesson Pack! An attractive and engaging, Frankenstein 5 lesson pack featuring extract analysis and ...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
TES PICKS
teachingideas
Reading Corner Vocabulary Labels
FOURTEEN pages of labels with words, images and definitions that are all linked to reading. These could be used in your reading corner, as part of ...
- (1)
- $2.82
choralsongster
Christmas thank you recount letter VCOP word mat
A word mat designed to support children's thank you writing after Christmas. Set out to mirror the VCOP board, including question words to prompt.
- (1)
- FREE
TandLGuru
Writing to Describe Helpsheet/ Poster
A handy resource to aid your students when they are writing to describe. It can be blown up to A2/A3 and used as a poster, given to the students as...
- (10)
- FREE
Updated resources
parrianen
Year 1 - Instructions 1 week of Plans and Resources (Pirate)
Pirate themed 1 week of Literacy plans (instruction writing) resources (pirate hat templates, pirate hat instructions, verb matching sheet) helps c...
- (0)
- $4.23
csoundar
Editing a Story for KS2 and above - A printable checklist
Please visit https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/editing-a-story-for-ks2-and-above-11855895 for the resource that has the full editing guide. Thi...
- (0)
- $2.82
EngageinEnglish
Frankenstein Extract Analysis + Vocabularly - 5 Lesson Pack!
Frankenstein Extract Analysis + Vocabularly - 5 Lesson Pack! An attractive and engaging, Frankenstein 5 lesson pack featuring extract analysis and ...
- (0)
- $4.93