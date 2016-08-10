$13.50
First Grade Daily Math Review. This product covers all of the Common Core Math Standards for first grade.
This 36 weeks of practice pages will build your first graders' mathematical fluency. Each problem is tied to a specific mathematical concept. Daily practice through these activities will help your young mathematicians. In addition, this resource is a GREAT formative assessment tool!
Mathematical skills included in this product:
-addition and subtraction facts
- column addition
-2 digit addition and subtraction
-counting by 2's, 5's, and 10's
-reading and interpreting graphs and charts
-reading and writing numbers and number words
-fractions
-time
-money
-measurement
Note: answer key is included with this product
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
