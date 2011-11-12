The Flip Cards have on one side a description of the movement possible from a certain muscle and a description of its location on the body. On the reverse is the muscle itself. The movement possible description has a number (2) next to it to denote that students get 2 marks if they correctly guess the muscle from the movement description, but if they require a location on the body, then they only acquire (1) mark for the given muscle

  Flip Cards for Muscle descriptions 1.docx
  Flip Cards for Muscle descriptions 2.docx

Created: Nov 12, 2011

Updated: Mar 25, 2013

Flip Cards for Muscle descriptions 1

Flip Cards for Muscle descriptions 2

