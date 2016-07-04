Plants and flowers are fun to learn about. This science unit is perfect addition to your flower and plants unit. There are multiple activities that will help students learn about flowers and plants. This unit can last 1 to 2 weeks.



Product Includes:

• What I Already Know About Flowers Organizer (2)

• Photo Cards Teacher Set

• Photo Cards Student Set

• Compare and Contrast Two Flowers Organizer

• Flower Vocabulary Graphic Organizer

• Cut and Paste Flower Book



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!