This lesson is designed to teach the concept of foreshadowing in literature, why it’s used and how it’s used. This lesson can be used for English Language Learner (EL) as well as more advanced students. This lesson is designed to accompany the concept of foreshadowing in the Prentice Hall Literature series, Copper Level, for middle school students, but can be used as a stand-alone lesson as well. This product contains a seven slide power point presentation, a foreshadowing fill in chart using the students’ own examples from books they have read, and 3 student foreshadowing writing templates. The goal of this lesson was created to briefly describe the concept of foreshadowing, give some examples, and get the students thinking about examples that they have experienced in either books or movies. It is also designed to get students to be able to use the literary device of foreshadowing in their own writing. The powerpoint presentation is editable to meet the needs of your class. If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!
