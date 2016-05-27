Academic Formal and Informal Language
This 23-page packet contains everything you need to teach the differences between formal academic language and informal language to your elementary students. The first thing students need to be able to do is to identify that there are two kinds of language, academic and informal. Next, students must be able to determine the oral language used in each situation. Finally, students should be able to produce the academic formal language required by writing.
•academic formal and informal WORD WALL CARDS
•LESSON PLANS
•GAME BOARDS
•PICTURE CARDS
and more
Simply copy, cut, and use.
Use this great academic language package for 1st through 5th graders. Perfect for second language learners!
Lori Wolfe
About this resource
Info
Created: May 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
