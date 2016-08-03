Fossils:

This PowerPoint on The Fossil Record is geared to any Middle or High School Science or Biology class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the fossil record including:

A. The different types of fossils and how to identify them

B. How fossils form (with videos)

C. Changes over time in fossils

D. Evolution of whales

E. Vestigial and Homologous structures



On average this presentation should run approximately 15 to 35 minutes (depending on the amount of note-taking) of class time and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.



There are 30 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:



5 Types of Fossils

Body and Trace Fossils

Mold, Cast and Resin Fossils

Identify Each Type of Fossil (Identification game: 12 slides)

Question (body or trace fossils)

Answer

How do Fossils Form?

Fossil Formation Animations

What type of Creature is More likely to Fossilize?

Answer

What does the Fossil Record Really look like?

Question (about the Fossil Record)

Answer

Fun Facts

Timeline of the Fossil Record

Evolution of Whales

Whale Evolution (short video)

Vestigial Structures

Homologous Structures (2 slides)