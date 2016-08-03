Fossils:
This PowerPoint on The Fossil Record is geared to any Middle or High School Science or Biology class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the fossil record including:
A. The different types of fossils and how to identify them
B. How fossils form (with videos)
C. Changes over time in fossils
D. Evolution of whales
E. Vestigial and Homologous structures
On average this presentation should run approximately 15 to 35 minutes (depending on the amount of note-taking) of class time and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.
There are 30 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:
5 Types of Fossils
Body and Trace Fossils
Mold, Cast and Resin Fossils
Identify Each Type of Fossil (Identification game: 12 slides)
Question (body or trace fossils)
Answer
How do Fossils Form?
Fossil Formation Animations
What type of Creature is More likely to Fossilize?
Answer
What does the Fossil Record Really look like?
Question (about the Fossil Record)
Answer
Fun Facts
Timeline of the Fossil Record
Evolution of Whales
Whale Evolution (short video)
Vestigial Structures
Homologous Structures (2 slides)
