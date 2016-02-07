Everything you need for a novel study on Fourth Grade Rats by Jerry Spinelli! There are many ways that you can use these resources. You can copy as an entire packet or you can copy pages individually! This can be for a small book club, or for the whole class!
Inside you will find:
About the Author Research Activity
Story Summary: Characters/Plot/Setting: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Venn Diagram
Character Change Throughout Story: Graphic Organizer
Character Action/Motivation: Graphic Organizer
Setting: Time and Place: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Problem/Solution: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer
New Words/Meaning Graphic Organizer
Questions I Had in Fourth Grade Rats: Before/During/After Reading Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Text Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-World Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection with Specific Characters Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer
My Important Thoughts While Reading Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images in Fourth Grade Rats: Graphic Organizer
Describing the Setting: Graphic Organizer
Inferring Character Feelings Graphic Organizer
My Inference Picture
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizer
Inferring Graphic Organizer
Seven Deep Question Response Activities
Five Quotes from Book Response Activities
Book Commercial Activity
Letter to the Author Activity
Lesson/Theme of Fourth Grade Rats Response
Enjoy!
