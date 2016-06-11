Learn about this national holiday, the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell, and what we smell, see, hear, taste, and feel during Independence Day celebrations with this Two-Page Activity Set!

Keywords: July 4th | Independence Day | Declaration of Independence | Liberty Bell | freedom | liberty | fireworks

