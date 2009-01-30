An interactive excel sheet that lets you create fractions as either a worksheet or to project. Lets you choose the range of the denominator and which operation you want. Comments welcomed as always! Dave

  Fraction maker.xls

Created: Jan 30, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

