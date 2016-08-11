French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 20 Terms and 20 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.
Save some money by grabbing this crossword with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.
Word Bank
estate
Versailles
First Estate
Bastille
Third Estate
Reign of Terror
Napoleonic Code
Congress of Vienna
Second Estate
Napoleon Bonaparte
Estates General
King Louis XVI
National Assembly
Maximilien Robespierre
Tennis Court Oath
Reign of Terror
National Convention
Marie-Antoinette
King Louis XVI
bourgeoisie
