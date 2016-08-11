French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 20 Terms and 20 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.



Save some money by grabbing this crossword with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.



Word Bank

estate

Versailles

First Estate

Bastille

Third Estate

Reign of Terror

Napoleonic Code

Congress of Vienna

Second Estate

Napoleon Bonaparte

Estates General

King Louis XVI

National Assembly

Maximilien Robespierre

Tennis Court Oath

Reign of Terror

National Convention

Marie-Antoinette

King Louis XVI

bourgeoisie



Related:

• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text

• French Revolution Powerpoint

• French Revolution Timeline

• French Revolution: Declaration of Rights of Man Primary Source Analysis

• French Revolution Unit Bundled



More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.