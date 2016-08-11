Declaration of Rights of Man and Citizen Primary Source Analysis teaches students about the French Revolution through primary source document analysis. This short activity focuses on the treatment of of French citizens before the revolution and the role of government. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.



Related:

• French Revolution Powerpoint

• Napoleon Conqueror Video Questions with Video Link

• French Revolution Timeline

• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text

• French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review

• French Revolution Unit Bundled



More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.