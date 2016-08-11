Napoleon Conqueror Video Questions with Video Link This video has been edited down to 30 minutes to focus on Napoleon’s relations to the French Revolution. Video shows Napoleon's rise to power, his revolutionary reforms and how Napoleon built an empire in Europe. The handout comes with an optional second side with a video link and QR code of the video link for absent students or homework. An answer key is provided. Worksheet has 25 questions covering the 30 minute video.
Save some money by grabbing this video guide with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.
Related
• French Revolution Powerpoint
• French Revolution: Declaration of Rights of Man Primary Source Analysis
• French Revolution Timeline
• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text
• French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review
• French Revolution Unit Bundled
More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
Lincoln Movie Guide Questions (PG13 - 2012)
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
The Rise and Fall of the KKK in America during the 1920'S
- (1)
- $4.23
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design C)
- (1)
- $3.52
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design B)
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
Lincoln Movie Guide Questions (PG13 - 2012)
- (0)
- $4.93
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics)
- (0)
- $12.68