Napoleon Conqueror Video Questions with Video Link This video has been edited down to 30 minutes to focus on Napoleon’s relations to the French Revolution. Video shows Napoleon's rise to power, his revolutionary reforms and how Napoleon built an empire in Europe. The handout comes with an optional second side with a video link and QR code of the video link for absent students or homework. An answer key is provided. Worksheet has 25 questions covering the 30 minute video.



Save some money by grabbing this video guide with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.



Related

• French Revolution Powerpoint

• French Revolution: Declaration of Rights of Man Primary Source Analysis

• French Revolution Timeline

• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text

• French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review

• French Revolution Unit Bundled



More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.