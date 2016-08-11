The French Revolution Timeline takes your students to France from 1789 to 1804. Students analyze the timeline and complete a twenty question common core aligned worksheet. This assesses students on the history of the French Revolution as well as timeline analysis. It can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. Key is included.



Save some money by grabbing this timeline with the entire French Revolution unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get French Revolution Unit Bundled.



Topics include:

• Estates General

• National Assembly

• Declaration of Rights of Man

• The Great Fear

• The National Convention

• The death of King Louis XVI

• The Reign of Terror

• Maximilien Robespierre

• Napoleon Bonaparte

• The Directory

• Napoleonic Codes



