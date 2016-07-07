French Revolution Unit Bundled includes French Revolution PowerPoint with video and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm ups, informational text documents, including timeline with questions, a primary source document, exit tickets, crossword review, video/video guide, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans.
French Revolution PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.
Topics covered are:
The Three Estates
First Estate, Second Estate, Third Estate
Reasons for revolution
Economic Problems in France
King Louis XVI
Marie Antoinette
The Estates General
The Great Fear
Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen
Maximilien Robespierre
The New Convention
The Directory
Reign of Terror
Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleonic Code
Congress of Vienna
Unit Includes:
• French Revolution Powerpoint
• French Revolution: Declaration of Rights of Man Primary Source Analysis
• Napoleon Conqueror Video Questions with Video Link
• French Revolution Timeline
• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text
• French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review
• And more not in my store!
More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
Slave Triangle
- (38)
- $2.82
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
New resources
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Charles Darwin Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
- 14 Resources
- $35.22