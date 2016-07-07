French Revolution Unit Bundled includes French Revolution PowerPoint with video and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm ups, informational text documents, including timeline with questions, a primary source document, exit tickets, crossword review, video/video guide, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans.



French Revolution PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.



Topics covered are:

The Three Estates

First Estate, Second Estate, Third Estate

Reasons for revolution

Economic Problems in France

King Louis XVI

Marie Antoinette

The Estates General

The Great Fear

Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen

Maximilien Robespierre

The New Convention

The Directory

Reign of Terror

Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleonic Code

Congress of Vienna



Unit Includes:

• French Revolution Powerpoint

• French Revolution: Declaration of Rights of Man Primary Source Analysis

• Napoleon Conqueror Video Questions with Video Link

• French Revolution Timeline

• Causes of the French Revolution Informational Text

• French Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review

• And more not in my store!



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!