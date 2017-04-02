Firstly, if you choose to download my resource(s), please take the time to leave a rating (as I know most of don't really bother) - I do really value your feedback!



I created these resource for A Level OCR Theology course, but it could be used for any exam board. They are a revision sheet containing some key A01/A02 information on the concept of Sigmund Freud's view of the conscience. It could be used as a handout, for students to make notes and summarise into their own words. Or, it could be used as an example for a flip learning activity, where students take control of their learning, they could doing this by summarising what they know and creating a presentation to the rest of the class in groups, using this sheet as a starting point.



The handout includes:

* AO1 Knowledge - Who is Freud? What did Freud conclude? The world full of objects.

* AO2 Knowledge - Freud and guilt, Strengths and Weaknesses.

* Key Words

* A summary of the conscience.

* A summary of Freud's viewpoints.

************************************************************************************************************************

If you have any queries, questions or concerns, then please email thomassaunders00@gmail or alternatively write a comment describing your needs, where I will be happy to help!



***** Be sure to follow me, to keep update with my most recent uploaded resources! *****