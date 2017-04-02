Firstly, if you choose to download my resource(s), please take the time to leave a rating (as I know most of don't really bother) - I do really value your feedback!
I created these resource for A Level OCR Theology course, but it could be used for any exam board. They are a revision sheet containing some key A01/A02 information on the concept of Sigmund Freud's view of the conscience. It could be used as a handout, for students to make notes and summarise into their own words. Or, it could be used as an example for a flip learning activity, where students take control of their learning, they could doing this by summarising what they know and creating a presentation to the rest of the class in groups, using this sheet as a starting point.
The handout includes:
* AO1 Knowledge - Who is Freud? What did Freud conclude? The world full of objects.
* AO2 Knowledge - Freud and guilt, Strengths and Weaknesses.
* Key Words
* A summary of the conscience.
* A summary of Freud's viewpoints.
Created: Apr 2, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
