Searching for great resources to help students understand the Cold War Space Race and what a huge challenge it was to make it all the way to the moon in just a decade? Look no further than this From the Earth to the Moon worksheet covering a key episode from the acclaimed HBO series!



The series has 12 episodes, but finding time to show them all would be nearly impossible in a class setting. For that reason, I've broken out my worksheet set on the series into individual episodes so you can buy only what you need.



ABOUT THIS EPISODE 11 FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON WORKSHEET



"The Original Wives Club" concentrates on the contributions that women made to the Apollo program -- specifically, the difficulties and sacrifices associated with being the wife of an astronaut.



EPISODE 11 SUMMARY



"Shows the Apollo program from the point of view of the nine wives of NASA's second group of astronauts, from 1962 beyond the end of the program. The burdens placed on them include maintaining a home while presenting a positive image to the news media, shielding their husbands from any family concerns which could affect their position in the flight rotation or ability to return to Earth safely, and comforting each other in the face of tragedy as Elliot See and Ed White are killed. The episode is anchored by the Apollo 16 mission, during which recently married Ken Mattingly loses his wedding ring in the Command Module, and Lunar Module pilot Charles Duke finds it while Mattingly is performing a walk in deep space."



HOLD STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR VIEWING



This worksheet provides students with 12 questions to answer and includes both true/false and multiple choice items. Since the question types are not mixed together, teachers who want some flexibility can use the true/false during viewing and the multiple choice afterwards as a discussion springboard or a quiz (or vice-versa).



A full answer key is included.









Video Questions by Elise Parker