Searching for great resources to help students understand the Cold War Space Race and what a huge challenge it was to make it all the way to the moon in just a decade? Look no further than this From the Earth to the Moon worksheet covering a key episode from the acclaimed HBO series!



The series has 12 episodes, but finding time to show them all would be nearly impossible in a class setting. For that reason, I've broken out my worksheet set on the series into individual episodes so you can buy only what you need.



ABOUT THIS EPISODE 4 FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON WORKSHEET



"1968" is a really useful episode for history classes because it integrates key events of this pivotal year with the historic mission of Apollo 8, which went all the way to the moon, orbited it, and returned safely to earth. This mission was critical for getting ready for the moon landing that would occur the next year, but the nation had a lot more on its mind that fulfilling Kennedy's goal for reaching the moon.



EPISODE 4 SUMMARY:



"Depicts Apollo 8's historic first manned lunar flight, as the redemption of an otherwise strife-torn year filled with political assassinations, war, and unrest. Documentary footage of the turbulent political events are interspersed with the drama, which is mostly filmed in black and white except for scenes aboard the spacecraft and some color newsreel footage. The fears of mission commander Frank Borman's wife Susan of the possibility of her husband dying in a spacecraft trapped in lunar orbit are highlighted."





HOLD STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR VIEWING



This worksheet provides students with 32 questions to answer and includes both true/false and multiple choice items. Since the question types are not mixed together, teachers who want some flexibility can use the true/false during viewing and the multiple choice afterwards as a discussion springboard or a quiz (or vice-versa).



To assist the teacher, an annotated answer key is provided. This answer key consists of not just answers, but also helpful commentary and additional information that will help to enrich review and discussion of the episode and the Apollo program.









Video Questions by Elise Parker