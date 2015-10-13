Varied games to review irregular past tense verb forms, This packet includes instructions for several good games for practicing irregular past tense forms, including Bingo, Liar, and Memory (Concentration).



It includes Memory cards for 47 of the most common irregulars (6 game sets of 16 cards each—‘to be’ gets two), three optional colored back designs, and a bingo board template.



It also has several sentences to unscramble, and a team gap-fill challenge: choosing the right verb forms for a story on immigration in American history.



These games make great change-of-pace or end-of-class activities. Most are quite fast, once the materials have been prepared, and simple to learn.



With six sets of cards, you can have the whole class play a memory game (make an extra few sets for a large class), then have them trade sets for a second game or another day.



Memory also makes a great review if some students finish their work early (or even for one student who needs extra practice. It can be played by one player or up to four.)



This packet is my favorite, and the most complete for irregular verb games. If you are looking for a less expensive pdf, though, check out “Memory Games for Irregular Verbs” ($3—includes all the memory cards and instructions but no scrambled sentences) or “Games to Practice the Most Important Irregular Verbs” ($2.)



For regular as well as irregular past tense explanations and varied practice, with a few game suggestions and memory cards for 16 of the most important irregular verbs, see “Past Tense Verb Worksheets” ($5.)