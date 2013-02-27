Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
CA mock activity
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 27, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
mrsmith123
Paper 1 OCR Economics GCSE
Paper 1 OCR Economics GCSE
- (0)
- $2.82
mrsmith123
Y13 AQA new spec
Y13 SOW for AQA new spec
- (0)
- $4.23
mrsmith123
written communication resource
powerpoint with starter activity. I used this with my year 10 group and they really enjoyed the starter activity along with the main!
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
anthellison
18 ICT/Computing Theory Lessons & Homework Booklets
When these booklets are printed you have 8 theory lessons primarily based on the BBC Bitesize website. Follow the bitesize online pages and activit...
- (34)
- $8.45
anthellison
Edexcel ICT GCSE - Unit 1 Extended Answers Help
These past exam questions formatted in writing frames will help students answer 6 mark questions. Hopefully gets the pupils thinking about the stru...
- (25)
- $4.23
anthellison
Edexcel ICT GCSE - Unit 1 Keyword Flash Cards
All keywords from the Edexcel text book for use with the GCSE ICT - Unit 1 - Living in a digital world
- (15)
- $4.23
New resources
elder_cat
Python using Indexing and Slicing
Example scripts showing how to use Indexes and Slices, with sequence objects. Can be viewed in any modern browser, directly on Smartboard, or place...
- (1)
- FREE
- (0)
- FREE
mussaratish
How to make Webpage - beginner
This resource is for students who want to learn html from beginning. It is showing all basic html tags required to make a simple web page. It is al...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Critical thinking: How to evaluate websites.
The aims of this unit are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfing. To le...
- (0)
- $12.54
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $18.31