Great practice for the 2015 GED Language Arts Test.

Multiple choice questions address the following areas:

Usage/Mechanics

• Grammar and Usage: Your understanding of agreement between subject and verb, between pronoun and antecedent, and between modifiers and the word modified; verb formation; pronoun case; formation of comparative and superlative adjectives and adverbs; and idiomatic usage.

• Sentence Structure: Your understanding of relationships between and among clauses, placement of modifiers, and shifts in construction.

Rhetorical Skills

• Organization: How well you organize ideas and choose effective opening, transitional, and closing sentences.

• Style: How well you select precise and appropriate words, maintain the level of style and tone, manage sentence elements for rhetorical effectiveness, and avoid ambiguous pronoun references, wordiness, and redundancy.

This 26 question practice test includes the following prompts:

-Choose the word or set of words that, when inserted in the sentence, best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

-The following sentence contains either a single error or no error at all.

-Part or the entire following sentence is underlined; beneath the sentence are five ways of phrasing the underlined material.

The answer key gives a comprehensive explanation of answer which in-and-of itself is an entire lesson!

Total Pages-13

Answer Key Included

