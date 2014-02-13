Free
UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London Sarah Hawkes discusses whether men are ignored in gender development.
Sarah is a Reader in Global Health at the Institute of Global Health. She has spent much of the past 20 years working and living in South Asia, generating and disseminating evidence relating to the burden of sexual ill-health (including HIV and other sexually transmitted infections) among men and women in this Region.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
