Have your students "Create a Baby" based on specific dominant or recessive traits! The Create A Baby lab can be used during any unit on genetics, all that is needed are some pennies and colored pencils. Students will "create" or draw a baby based on traits acquired through chance. This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes a complete lab, brief guidelines, an answer key and discussion questions. Lab objectives include: demonstrating that genes and traits are passed on from generation to generation, the concepts of dominance, genotype, phenotype, and incomplete dominance will be illustrated. This lab can cover 1-2 class periods depending on how you want to structure it and the level of your student. For differentiation simply modify the discussion questions to your needs.



The Teacher Team