With this download you will receive 17 posters in TWO DIFFERENT STYLES!
Each style includes the following posters:
-"Genres" title poster
- Fiction
- Realistic Fiction
- Historical Fiction
- Science Fiction
- Fantasy
- Nonfiction
- Biography
- Autobiography
- Informational Texts
- Traditional Literature
- Fairy Tales
- Tall Tales
- Fables
- Legends
- Myths
- Poetry
You will see that all fiction genres are on the same background color, all nonfiction, etc. This helps students visually categorize genres and subgenres.
Posters include definition and bulleted features of that genre that students can look for in deciding whether a book fits that genre.
Real literature examples are included with every genre!
You can even pull the digital file up on your SMARTBOARD to use as slides for teaching each genre!
Also included is a two-sided bookmarks to print for student use (I suggest cardstock and lamination) and a bar graph for students to track their own genre reading!
