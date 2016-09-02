With this download you will receive 17 posters in TWO DIFFERENT STYLES!

Each style includes the following posters:
-"Genres" title poster
- Fiction
- Realistic Fiction
- Historical Fiction
- Science Fiction
- Fantasy
- Nonfiction
- Biography
- Autobiography
- Informational Texts
- Traditional Literature
- Fairy Tales
- Tall Tales
- Fables
- Legends
- Myths
- Poetry

You will see that all fiction genres are on the same background color, all nonfiction, etc. This helps students visually categorize genres and subgenres.

Posters include definition and bulleted features of that genre that students can look for in deciding whether a book fits that genre.

Real literature examples are included with every genre!

You can even pull the digital file up on your SMARTBOARD to use as slides for teaching each genre!

Also included is a two-sided bookmarks to print for student use (I suggest cardstock and lamination) and a bar graph for students to track their own genre reading!

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Genres.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

pdf, 12 MB

Genres

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades