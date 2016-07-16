Need a geography activity? Try my geographic secret messages. Students find the answers to geographic questions and then use the first letter of the answer to arrive at a secret message. When the questions are answered, the "secret" term(a geography term) will be revealed!

There are 5 geographic messages to solve. If you find this of value, there is also a second set of geographic messages available for purchase. Grades 5 and up.



1. Want to introduce your students to the region of the world called the Middle East? This webquest will work great. Additionally, I have included several extension activities that I think will be of value.It would be a great one day activity for before a vacation or for an enrichment activity or for a unit of study on this part of the world.

Exploring the Middle East, A Webquest



2. SECOND geographic secret message activity: Students find the answers to geographic questions and then use the first letter of the answer to arrive at a secret message. When the questions are answered, the "secret" term(a geography term) will be revealed!

There are 5 geographic messages to solve. Geography Secret Message 2



3. Geographical web quest which introduces kids to the continent of Antarctica. There are 10 web quests(with lots of information in the questions), 14 Did You Know? facts, comprehension questions(including several "thought question"), a teacher page with a number of extension activities, additional links and key. Antarctica, A Webquest



4. In 1923, English mountaineer George Mallory was asked,”Why do you want to climb Mt. Everest?” HIs response, “Because it’s there.” Thousands has been trying to summit the world’s highest mountain peak since this time. Learn about Mt. Everest, Nepal and the Yeti with this webquest! May 29th,2013(60th anniversary of the first successful climb)Lots of extension activities,interesting facts and comprehension questions are included. Addresses several common core standards in social studies and language arts. Grades 5 and up. Mt. Everest, A Webquest