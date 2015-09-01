Cubing and think dots are two strategies for differentiation in the classroom. Traditionally students are given a cube with a variety of activities or tasks at a given level. Different cubes can contain different levels of tasks and activities. Think dots work in a similar way. Cards with a certain number of dots are provided as well as a number cube. Students roll the number cube and work the associated activity or task on the card with the corresponding number of dots. Again, tasks and activities are varied or leveled to meet the needs of the students.



In this adaptation of a cubing and think dots activity, there are four cubes. One cube has geometric shapes pictured. Another cube has numerals, another cube has number words, and a fourth cube has shape names. There are a variety of activities that students can engage in on three sets of think dot cards.



This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.