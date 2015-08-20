Surface area and volume are important contextual topics for secondary students. This study allows many opportunities for students to deepen their spatial reasoning skills and to build connections through geometric modeling and a variety of mathematical experiences. In Part 1, students are pre-assessed on their understanding of their prior mathematical experiences, both with geometric and algebraic reasoning. They are also asked to use analogies in anticipation of the work they are getting ready to do. In the main investigation students are required to create and write about their strategy while kinesthetically building a 3D shape and then drawing the net.



Differentiation strategies are provided. Graphic organizers are provided to support students building connections to prior learning. Extensions tasks to think deeper about as well as application probes are also included.



This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.