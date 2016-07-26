Geometry Vocabulary Trading Cards
Math Activities And Lesson Plans
This 26-page GEOMETRY unit has essential math words to build a foundation of math understanding. Use whole class, with second language learners or struggling math students. Fun way for students to meet the Common Core Standards!
The 15 carefully selected geometry words integrates kid friendly definitions with rich information about the concept. Words included are: polygon, congruent figures, symmetry, array, diameter, parallel lines, perpendicular lines, area, angles, cylinder, perimeter, rhombus, cube, sphere, and cone.
This Math Game packet includes geometry black line masters to reproduce and use as math games and math activities.
This geometry package includes 7 Math Games:
•Match It Up!
•I Know the Word
•Tic Tac Go!
•And the Answer Is!
•Word Association
•A Game of 20 Questions
•Concentration
Also included:
• Flashcard Mania
• Math Games as Homework
Reproducible geometry black lines included in this math games package:
-assessment
-activities to send home
-easy to use teacher
-teacher's guides
-easy game assembly
-variety of games
-complete game boards and game cards
-activity black line masters
Happy Teaching!
Lori Wolfe
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Multiplying by 11 - Multiplication Math Games and Lesson Plans
- (1)
- $3.00
Irregular Past Tense Verb Game - Cut and Play!
- (1)
- $6.00
Multiplying by 0 & 1 Multiplication Math Games and Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
Calendar Worksheet (Fill in Missing Numbers) Booklet 2018 and 2019
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths - Year 1
- 14 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
KS1 - KS2 Capacity: Game & Activities
- (0)
- $4.23
Year 1 and Year 2 Tell time to the hour and half hour COMPLETE PLAN AND EDITABLE WORKSHEETS
- (1)
- $8.45
time challenge cards
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
Calendar Worksheet (Fill in Missing Numbers) Booklet 2018 and 2019
- (0)
- $4.23
Geometry: 19 Unique Co-ordinate Pictures (One Quadrant) ... Great FUN Starters
- (0)
- $9.85