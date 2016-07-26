Geometry Vocabulary Trading Cards
This 26-page GEOMETRY unit has essential math words to build a foundation of math understanding. Use whole class, with second language learners or struggling math students. Fun way for students to meet the Common Core Standards!

The 15 carefully selected geometry words integrates kid friendly definitions with rich information about the concept. Words included are: polygon, congruent figures, symmetry, array, diameter, parallel lines, perpendicular lines, area, angles, cylinder, perimeter, rhombus, cube, sphere, and cone.

This Math Game packet includes geometry black line masters to reproduce and use as math games and math activities.

This geometry package includes 7 Math Games:
•Match It Up!
•I Know the Word
•Tic Tac Go!
•And the Answer Is!
•Word Association
•A Game of 20 Questions
•Concentration

Also included:
• Flashcard Mania
• Math Games as Homework

Reproducible geometry black lines included in this math games package:
-assessment
-activities to send home
-easy to use teacher
-teacher's guides
-easy game assembly
-variety of games
-complete game boards and game cards
-activity black line masters

