GERM WARFARE card game teaches students how common and historically significant diseases spread and impacted the human race. (polio, tetanus, malaria, hepatitis B, MRSA, smallpox, athlete’s foot and ringworm)
It will appeal to students who like collectable card games, bright colors and competitive interaction. It provides an interesting, immersive alternative for teaching health and science concepts such as getting vaccines, how the immune system works, locker room and sports safety, the importance of vaccines and how disease spreads. Great for differentiated instruction or as an anchor activity for early finishers.
Package includes rules and 48 playing cards that can be run off on card stock (laminate for longer use).
Games build knowledge and skills like decision making while enhancing communication, social interaction and critical thinking skills. Educators can simulate real life scenarios without the real life consequences while providing richly immersive learning activities. (The downside is that they can be time consuming to develop)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
