TOPIC: NUMBERS 0 -100/ MY SAVINGS ACCOUNT
INCLUDES 9 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students GERMAN about:
• Numbers up to 100
• Adding numbers
• Talking about savings account
ACTIVITY
• Cut-out characters’ masks for improvisations and role-plays
TEACHER’S MATERIAL includes:
• Clear lesson plan for students level 3
• Learning objectives
• Key language
• Learning expectations
• Answers to all practical exercises (worksheets)
• Game suggestions
All PDF Activity worksheets are:
• Usable on whiteboards
• Include audio content
To access audio use Adobe Reader and:
Double click on RED sound icon to listen to the topic
Double click on BLUE sound icon to listen to the answer
Also available in Spanish, French and English (ESL/ EFL).
Cosmoville series
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
