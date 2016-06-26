German Verb Practice - Fun Easter themed coloring activities to practice German verb conjugation. NO PREP activity - just print and go. Three Easter pictures - each comes in 8 versions for maximum flexibility - haben, sein, fahren, tragen, geben, sehen, helfen and schlafen. For each student, you can select the verbs s/he needs to practice most.
The students match the pronoun to the right part of the verb to color the Easter pictures. Students love the cute graphics.
No prep, black and white for quick ‘print and go’ activities. Perfect for morning work, fast finishers, substitutes and homework.
