Please see updated version: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/german-christmas-booklet-updated-11182472
Students create a little booklet on Christmas in Germany. The key dates of the Christmas seasons are labelled and students draw and colour in their own images for each date.
The word document only works in Microsoft Word 2007 onwards, in earlier versions all formatting is lost.
If you have Word 2003 or earlier please download the .pdf version instead.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
lmd030190
German hobbies: Was machst du in deiner Freizeit?
Each file contains a reading activity for students to complete. The texts are differentiated. The first file is the lower level text, second the mi...
- (16)
- FREE
lmd030190
GCSE German Role Play Cards
Designed to fit with the look of AQA’s 2016 specification. There are 17 Role Play cards. Aimed primarily at the higher tier, but with varying degre...
- (0)
- FREE
lmd030190
GCSE German Topic Theme Questions
Questions to fit the 2016 specifications. Can be used as questions for the general conversation part of the speaking exams or as revision for role ...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
denisinlove
OSTERN Children reading /writing, German easter worksheets, colours, vocab,easter activities Germany
***OSTERN in Deutschland **** 10 pages full of fun reading and writing activities German easter worksheets for beginners vocab: colors,family,holid...
- (0)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
sarahmccarthy86
German GCSE Speaking - General Conversation - Theme 1- Differentiated Questions and answers
This resource is an example of the General Conversation at GCSE for theme 1. This book is ideal to show students what is expected of them in the Ge...
- (4)
- $5.63
paperplates
A level (AQA) The Grimm Brothers speaking presentation model
Prepared for an A level speaking presentation on the Grimm Brothers and their works. Speaking assessment model for a presentation on the Grimm Brot...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Maxi88
KS4 GCSE German Quiz- Words & Phrases -Topic:German Customs&Festivals [AfL, Test, Vocab, Vocabulary]
This 30 question quiz is focussed on the topic of German Customs & Festivals (Deutsche Bräuche und Feste) in line with the AQA GCSE German Spec...
- (1)
- $4.92
janedaly159
Tod auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt
A murder mystery for year 11 or 12. Work through the crime scene, read the clues for alibis and motives then solve decide who dunnit. Follow up ora...
- (1)
- FREE
kondo7070
20 Question German Christmas Quiz, Stille Nacht Gap Fill, Research homework
20 Question German Christmas Quiz, Stille Nacht Gap Fill, Research homework
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
denisinlove
OSTERN Children reading /writing, German easter worksheets, colours, vocab,easter activities Germany
***OSTERN in Deutschland **** 10 pages full of fun reading and writing activities German easter worksheets for beginners vocab: colors,family,holid...
- (0)
- $4.23
SALE
denisinlove
Oktoberfest! - Leseverstehen, Landeskunde Deutschland / Bayern, German Culture, 10 pages + solutions
OKTOBERFEST - Deutsch Level B1 / B2 - Lesetexte, Wortschatz, Landeskunde, Rätsel Diese Sammlung beginnt mit einem Lesetext über Maria, eine junge M...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
LivelyLearning
GERMAN CHRISTMAS NUMBERS 0-31 CHALLENGE CARDS
PERFECT FOR CREATING A FESTIVE FEEL IN YOUR CLASSROOM AND IDEAL FOR DEVELOPING GERMAN LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING AND REVISING GERMAN NUM...
- (1)
- $3.87