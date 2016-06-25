PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Germany, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Johann who lives in the country of Germany.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Germany
2. A 2 page letter from Johann that describes his life in Germany
3. Facts about Germany and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Coat of Arms of Germany 3D Activity
7. Make a German Flag Activity
8. Make an Edelweiss Hat Activity
9. Postcard Writing Activity
10. If I Only Had School for Half a Day...Writing Activity
11. Basic German Phrases
12. Crossword Puzzle about Germany
13. Cuckoo Clock Coloring Sheet
14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
Check out these other countries from the same series of This Kid's Life:
Bundle of all Countries - includes a big discount!
China
France
Germany
Japan
Mexico
Italy
India
Canada
Norway
Russia
Ireland
Brazil
England
Australia
Saudi Arabia
Spain
South Korea
Thailand
Morocco
New Zealand
Netherlands
Argentina
Peru
Ukraine
Portugal
Finland
Tunisia
Kenya
Scotland
Puerto Rico
Israel
Greece
Chile
Antarctica
Egypt
United States
Switzerland
Hungary
Columbia
Belgium
Wales
Venezuela
Turkey
Dominican Republic
Guatemala
Costa Rica
Cuba
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 22
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
'Escape From Pompeii' Planning (Romans/Volcanoes)
- (14)
- $7.04
Kamikaze - Beatrice Garland - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
A Christmas Carol: The Context of Victorian Britain!
- (2)
- $4.23
Greek Myths: The Context of Ancient Greece
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Fishing for connectives display
- (0)
- FREE
Locating the UK and What the various flags represent - England Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland
- (23)
- FREE
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45