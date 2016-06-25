PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Germany, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Johann who lives in the country of Germany.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Germany

2. A 2 page letter from Johann that describes his life in Germany

3. Facts about Germany and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Coat of Arms of Germany 3D Activity

7. Make a German Flag Activity

8. Make an Edelweiss Hat Activity

9. Postcard Writing Activity

10. If I Only Had School for Half a Day...Writing Activity

11. Basic German Phrases

12. Crossword Puzzle about Germany

13. Cuckoo Clock Coloring Sheet

14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



