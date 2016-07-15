The timeless children’s classic picture book, The Snowy DayHorn Book, by Ezra Jack Keats belongs in every child’s library. This 1963 Caldecott Medal winner offers a beautiful, yet simplistic story of a young boy’s discovery of snow outside his bedroom window. The true beauty of this Kindergarten book, however, is that it brings out the inner-child of all who read it. You truly are taken back to a time when that first snowfall had a magical appeal. Additionally, as noted in magazine, The Snowy Day"the very first full-color picture book to feature a small black hero." offered So, for its timeless tale of the wonder of that first snowfall, the soft earth-toned pictures, the unique (for the time period) protagonist; The Snowy Day is one classic that every child and adult should enjoy together.
As an picture book, The Snowy Day brings the wonder of reading like no other. This literary masterpiece is prime to intrigue young minds to the wonders of reading!
Here on Wake Up Sunshine, we offer an affordable, simple five activity unit guide for this timeless classic to encourage your eager, young reader. Included in the unit:
a. Five lesson activities
b. Comprehension quiz
c. Comprehension quiz answer key
d. Common Core Standards met
e. Poster for classroom use and decoration
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Math for early childhood / Matching
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23