The timeless children’s classic picture book, The Snowy DayHorn Book, by Ezra Jack Keats belongs in every child’s library. This 1963 Caldecott Medal winner offers a beautiful, yet simplistic story of a young boy’s discovery of snow outside his bedroom window. The true beauty of this Kindergarten book, however, is that it brings out the inner-child of all who read it. You truly are taken back to a time when that first snowfall had a magical appeal. Additionally, as noted in magazine, The Snowy Day"the very first full-color picture book to feature a small black hero." offered So, for its timeless tale of the wonder of that first snowfall, the soft earth-toned pictures, the unique (for the time period) protagonist; The Snowy Day is one classic that every child and adult should enjoy together.





As an picture book, The Snowy Day brings the wonder of reading like no other. This literary masterpiece is prime to intrigue young minds to the wonders of reading!



Here on Wake Up Sunshine, we offer an affordable, simple five activity unit guide for this timeless classic to encourage your eager, young reader. Included in the unit:

a. Five lesson activities

b. Comprehension quiz

c. Comprehension quiz answer key

d. Common Core Standards met

e. Poster for classroom use and decoration