$2.40
$3.00);
(20% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
Learn about books, stories, and all libraries have to offer with this Two-Page Activity Set! Also fill in book titles and main characters for classic stories.
Keywords: books | reading | reading encouragement | libraries | library | classics | King Kong
$2.40
$3.00);
(20% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
SALE
PuzzleFun
Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Bundle – With Bonus Puzzles About China
Enjoy the below Chinese New Year 2018-themed products (Year of the Dog) with this discounted bundle! • Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Two-...
- (0)
- 20% off$8.70$6.96
SALE
PuzzleFun
'China: A Fascinating Country' Puzzle Set (plus exclusive China photograph)
Kids will love to learn about China with this collection of puzzles that share facts about the country's wonders and culture! A great addition to u...
- (0)
- 20% off$4.50$3.60
SALE
PuzzleFun
Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Puzzle Set
This Chinese New Year 2018-themed product (Year of the Dog) contains the following: • Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Two-Page Activity Set...
- (0)
- 20% off$5.35$4.28
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
These flash cards are great for small group work, intervention and assessment. They have a multitude of uses and when laminated for durability will...
- (0)
- $4.58
BUNDLE
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Display and Activity Bundle
SAVE 20% BY PURCHASING THE BUNDLE Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students...
- 3 Resources
- $10.71
PhonicsToolkit
SPAG Revision: Year 4 Pronouns Games
These pronoun games provide the perfect opportunity for students to revise and consolidate their learning. The two sets of ‘Clip It’ cards are idea...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
thereadingroundup
Character Emotions Charts
These Character Emotions Charts can be used when reading to understand how a character is feeling or during writing to add emotions to stories. You...
- (1)
- FREE
hernigian
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
I thought of making this new product for you to work at Halloween time. You will find 2 different little stories: 1. The Unlucky witch 2. The Monst...
- (1)
- FREE
hayleyhill
REASONS TO READ DISPLAY TEACHING RESOURCES EYFS KS1-KS2 READING MONSTERS
Resources included are as follows: A great set of resources ready to be printed and displayed. Excellent for use in a reading or literacy area with...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
This mixed pack for colour words contains posters, labels and playdough mats - all useful for colour word recognition. The posters are a valuable r...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.93