Learn about books, stories, and all libraries have to offer with this Two-Page Activity Set! Also fill in book titles and main characters for classic stories.

Keywords: books | reading | reading encouragement | libraries | library | classics | King Kong

$2.40

$3.00);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • RCF-208-Get-Hooked-on-a-Book-Two-Page-Activity-Set.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

RCF-208-Get-Hooked-on-a-Book-Two-Page-Activity-Set

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades