What Buyers Are Saying:
---My students were able to flow along fairly easy with these worksheets. Great job.
---Awesome!!!
---Definitely helped keep student attention.
---Perfect for the movie!
The movie Gettysburg is a fantastic Civil War experience for students and teachers alike, but to keep your classes fully on-task and watching, what could be better than to provide your students with these ready-made worksheets that will help them follow along?
TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES BUILT INTO THESE GETTYSBURG WORKSHEETS
• You will receive seven different Gettysburg worksheets , each one covering a different phase of the movie. All worksheets are time-stamped so that you will know exactly which phase of the movie a given worksheet is intended to cover.
• All questions are provided in movie order so that students can keep up with their responses without the worksheets distracting them from the events on-screen.
• There are nearly 120 questions provided in all! They focus on both the "big issues" connected to the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg, and on key details particular to the plot and characterization depicted in the movie.
Help your students enjoy a great history movieeven more with these guided Gettysburg movie worksheets.
