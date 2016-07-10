This is a follow up to my Billy Goats Gruff packet. After such great response to that one, I decided to make a similar one for Goldilocks. This packet includes:



Display Characters (Can be printed in a smaller scale if needed)

Display Bowls and Chairs

Color Themed Vocabulary Words (blue=Baby Bear, yellow=Mama Bear, red=Papa Bear, pink=Goldilocks)

2 Flow Maps, for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears

A Goldilocks WANTED poster and writing activity

My Favorite Character graph and answer sheet

Venn Digram for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears



If you liked my Billy Goat Gruff pack, be sure to check this one out too!