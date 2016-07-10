This is a follow up to my Billy Goats Gruff packet. After such great response to that one, I decided to make a similar one for Goldilocks. This packet includes:

Display Characters (Can be printed in a smaller scale if needed)
Display Bowls and Chairs
Color Themed Vocabulary Words (blue=Baby Bear, yellow=Mama Bear, red=Papa Bear, pink=Goldilocks)
2 Flow Maps, for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears
A Goldilocks WANTED poster and writing activity
My Favorite Character graph and answer sheet
Venn Digram for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears

If you liked my Billy Goat Gruff pack, be sure to check this one out too!

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Goldilocksandthe3BearsDisplayActivityPackTeachersAidHomeschoolPack.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

Goldilocksandthe3BearsDisplayActivityPackTeachersAidHomeschoolPack

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades