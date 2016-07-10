This is a follow up to my Billy Goats Gruff packet. After such great response to that one, I decided to make a similar one for Goldilocks. This packet includes:
Display Characters (Can be printed in a smaller scale if needed)
Display Bowls and Chairs
Color Themed Vocabulary Words (blue=Baby Bear, yellow=Mama Bear, red=Papa Bear, pink=Goldilocks)
2 Flow Maps, for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears
A Goldilocks WANTED poster and writing activity
My Favorite Character graph and answer sheet
Venn Digram for Goldilocks and the 3 Bears
If you liked my Billy Goat Gruff pack, be sure to check this one out too!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Drama and role play
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23