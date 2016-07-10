Short overview of what GMP means and who enforces it.
The basic rules of working in the laboratory or manufacturing area
PowerPoint presentation

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • GMP-Presentation.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 1 MB

GMP-Presentation

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades